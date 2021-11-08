Following an accident on the M6, a devoted mother of two passes away.

Following an accident on the M6, a “devoted” nan of two perished.

Suzanne Taylor, 71, of Burscough, was killed in a crash on the M6 northbound carriageway between junctions 17 and 18, near Sandbach, Cheshire, on Saturday, October 30.

Three automobiles were involved in the accident: a Mercedes, a Kia, and an HGV. Suzanne, a passenger in the Kia, died tragically at the site.

The devoted mother of three and grandmother of two was paid tribute to by her family, who said she will be “greatly missed.”

“Suzanne was a loving mother of three children and grandmother to two grandchildren,” they stated.

“All of her family and friends who had the pleasure of knowing her will be sorely missed.”

A 49-year-old Lancashire lady was also seriously injured in the crash and was sent to the hospital by ambulance.

A 41-year-old Stockport man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by hazardous driving, causing injury by dangerous driving, and driving while under the influence of drugs.

According to authorities, he has been released under investigation.

The collision is still being investigated, and anyone with information or video evidence can call Cheshire Police on 101 or go to www.cheshire.police.uk/tua, referencing IML 1120258.

