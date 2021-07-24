Following allegations of harassment, women in coronavirus quarantine hotels will be assigned female guards.

Following reports of sexual harassment, women staying in UK quarantine hotels will be given female guards wherever possible, according to the BBC.

The station said it spoke to 16 women who claimed to have been harassed by male security officers, with several claiming that their concerns were disregarded or dismissed.

Women have complained about a male guard imitating sex in an elevator, while another has requested a hug.

For lone women in quarantine motels, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) will henceforth provide female guards or, if that is not practicable, they will be escorted by two male guards.

According to the DHSC, all guards will receive training on how to deal with vulnerable guests, with a special focus on the needs of lone female guests.

The DHSC also announced the creation of a specialized complaints team to handle issues with quarantine hotels.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure that everyone in managed quarantine has the care they require, and we are working quickly to examine concerns of this nature,” it added.

In quarantine hotels, all of the women who talked to the BBC said they saw very few female guards.

“The balance of women to men in security officer roles at quarantine hotels is typical of the UK security business, and we are aiming to attract more women to the role,” a representative for security firm G4S said.

One woman claimed she received Facebook messages from a guard who came on her door after writing, “This evening I’ll come,” and another claimed she was wolf-whistled by G4S guards as she walked past a quarantine hotel, according to the BBC.

“Sexual harassment and abuse are unacceptable – and all claims of this are taken extremely seriously,” according to the DHSC. We will not hesitate to take prompt measures to suspend employees and, if required, report to the police.”

G4S stated that it had a “zero-tolerance stance” to employees who do not treat others with respect, adding, “To provide extra assurance, we have increased training, supervision, operational, and safeguarding measures.” We’ve also formed an oversight committee made up of women in high executive positions.”