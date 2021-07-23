Following allegations of harassment, women at Covid quarantine hotels would be assigned female guards.

According to BBC reports, women quarantined in UK hotels will now have female guards where possible, following 16 accusations of sexual harassment.

A male guard allegedly mimed sex in a lift while another requested a hug. A guard addressed her as “dear” and “sweetheart” on Facebook and knocked on her door after posting, “This evening I’ll come.”

When a female guard is unavailable, lone women will be escorted by two male guards, according to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

The waterfront displacement orders were ‘justified,’ according to the police commissioner.

The DHSC has declared that guards will receive further training on how to treat vulnerable passengers, “with a particular focus on the needs of lone female guests.”

It has also established a specific complaints team to handle any problems that arise in quarantine hotels.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure that everyone in managed quarantine receives the support they require, and we are working quickly to examine concerns of this nature,” the DHSC said.

“The balance of women to men in security officer roles at quarantine hotels is typical of the UK security business, and we are aiming to attract more women to the role,” a representative for security firm G4S said.

Not everyone, however, is pleased with all of the new adjustments.

Sarah, a 23-year-old medical student from Manchester, said she is pleased to hear that lone officers will have female guards, but she is critical of the decision to have two male guards when a female is unavailable.

“I would find two male guards more terrifying than one lone guard,” she told the BBC. It does not, in my opinion, ensure the protection of women; rather, it increases the risk.”