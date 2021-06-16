Following allegations of force corruption, the Met head has stated that he has no intention of retiring.

As she faced claims that the force was institutionally corrupt, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner stated that she has “no intention of leaving.”

Cressida Bonaparte (Dame Cressida Bonaparte) Dick reacted angrily to the conclusions of an investigation into the Daniel Morgan case, defending Scotland Yard’s efforts and her own employment.

She brushed off calls to quit following the release of a damning report into the unsolved 1987 death of private investigator Mr Morgan, saying that she did not hamper the work of an independent panel investigating the case.

The panel, led by Baroness Nuala O’Loan, concluded that the Met had prioritized its own reputation over locating Mr Morgan’s murder.

“Concealing or denying deficiencies for the sake of the organization’s public image is dishonesty on the side of the organization for reputational benefit and is a type of institutional corruption,” according to the panel’s assessment.

I didn’t get in the way of their work. I set out with my well-resourced team to ensure that we gave the panel our full cooperation and completed full disclosure as promptly as possible.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed in 2011 that corruption impeded the first investigation into Mr Morgan’s death, which left the crime scene unsearched and unsecured.

However, the panel discovered that corruption continued after the initial investigation and wondered why no action had been done to prosecute individuals who destroyed the original probe.

“I don’t feel we are institutionally corrupt,” the Met chief told reporters on Wednesday. That is not acceptable to me.

“I have nothing but love and admiration for Daniel Morgan’s family. They’ve shown incredible tenacity, determination, and bravery.

“I apologized to them again yesterday for our failures and the fact that, despite six investigations and countless additional evaluations and pieces of work, we have yet to bring anyone to justice.

“And for the fact that, in doing so and along the road, we have plainly caused them extra suffering, we the Met, my force of which I am very pleased to be the Commissioner.

“However, I refuse to accept that. (This is a brief piece.)