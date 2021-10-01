Following allegations of a ‘people gathering,’ Formby police have been given new powers.

New powers have been given to police to disperse anyone suspected of engaging in antisocial behavior.

From 4 p.m. today until 4 p.m. Sunday, a dispersal zone in Formby will be in effect (October 3).

Officers have increased patrols in the region for the second time in as many weeks.

Raven Meols Lane, Ward Ave, Kirklake Road, Woodlands Road, Harrington Road, Victoria Road, Gores Lane, Halsall Lane, Three Tuns Lane, and Liverpool Road are all within the Dispersal Zone.

The dispersal zone gives police the authority to order people to leave until the dispersal zone is lifted. Officers have the authority to require persons to relinquish goods that could be used to create anti-social behavior.

Police can also send minors under the age of 16 home or to a secure location.

Anyone who disobeys orders may be arrested.

The dispersal zone will be examined and, if necessary, enlarged after 48 hours.

“Due to fresh allegations of persons gathering in the area and behaving in an anti-social manner, another dispersal zone has been imposed in Formby,” Community Inspector Graham Fisher told The Washington Newsday.

“This is in response to anti-social behavior and unrest in an area frequented by tourists and residents from around Merseyside over the last three weekends.

“Officers will remain in the Formby area to disperse any groups causing problems and to reassure residents and visitors,” says the statement.

“Such action isn’t intended to annoy visitors or discourage young people from meeting up with pals. It’s merely a matter of safeguarding this site against criminal activity by tiny groups of people.

“Please notify police or speak to our officers if you witness any anti-social behavior this weekend or have any information about it.”

You can contact Merseyside Police through Twitter (@MerPolCC) or the Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook if you have any information on anti-social behavior.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form here.

If a crime is in progress, dial 999.