Following a warning about a’surge,’ the NHS chief says that additional limitations may be required.

Ministers have been told that they must be prepared to impose limitations “at speed” as the NHS prepares to deal with a potential rise of Covid-19 patients.

Trust executives recognize that the UK Government’s threshold for deploying extra measures in England “hasn’t been breached yet,” according to Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, but that additional capacity is being built in case hospital pressures develop.

According to Government data up to December 29, the number of coronavirus patients in UK hospitals increased by more than 40% in a week, reaching its highest level since March 2.

People have been told not to share images of lateral flow tests on the internet.

The number of patients in hospitals in England has risen to its highest level since February, when the country was under strict lockdown.

The “substantial increase” of people in hospital with the virus is causing alarm, according to Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chairman of the British Medical Association’s council.

“While the proportion of people that end up in hospitals as a result of Omicron is smaller, we are absolutely witnessing significant rises,” he told Sky News.

Nightclubs in Scotland and Wales are closed to New Year’s Eve revelers, and hospitality has been restricted.

However, ministers in England have chosen to ignore steps beyond the UK Government’s Plan B, which includes mandatory Covid permits for large events, increasing mask wear in public areas, and work-from-home recommendations.

Even if more limitations are put in place to regulate the Omicron variant, Mr Hopson, chief executive of the organization that represents health trusts in England, said it will take two weeks to reduce the hospital admission rate.

Additional limits “may be needed at a rapid speed if the evidence merits it,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“The Government, not the NHS, controls the regulations on limits, and we know that the Government has set a high bar for adopting additional restrictions,” Mr Hopson explained.

“Thus, trust leaders can understand why the Government claims that, in the absence of a rush of very ill elderly people presenting to hospitals, that threshold has not yet been reached.”

