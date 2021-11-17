Following a vaccine dispute, an MMA fighter dubbed the “Unvaccinated Assassin” allegedly stabbed a doctor to death.

An MMA fighter known as “Unvaccinated Assassin” has been arrested for reportedly stabbing a doctor to death after the two had a disagreement over the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Pacific Daily News, Akmal Khozhiev, a radiologist from Tamuning village in the US Pacific island of Guam, has been accused of fatally stabbing Dr. Miran Ribati with an animal bone from the lunch they just had.

Officers from the Guam Police Department were dispatched to a Tamuning residence on Sunday afternoon. Khozhiev was drenched in blood when they arrived. “I killed him,” he allegedly informed officers, referring to Ribati, who was laying face down in a pool of blood at the time. At the scene, the radiologist was pronounced deceased.

Ribati and Khozhiev met at a nearby gym called Steel Athletics, according to a lady who watched the fight. They had just gotten home from the beach for dinner on the day of the event. After their meal, though, the two men began debating about vaccination.

“I don’t trust you anymore,” Khozhiev, also known as AK in MMA circles, allegedly told Ribati.

After that, the argument became physical. The MMA fighter allegedly encircled Ribati’s neck with both arms and choked him. According to court documents, the two fell to the ground after a witness witnessed Khozhiev grasp Ribati’s arms with his legs while choking him from behind.

After the witness moved in to assist the radiologist, Khozhiev let go of Ribati. However, the MMA fighter returned with a meal leftover animal bone. According to The Guam Daily Post, he repeatedly stabbed Ribati in the neck with the bone.

Khozhiev worked as a trainer at Steel Athletics until it was fired three months ago by its owner, JJ Ambrose.

According to Ambrose, the two developed a deep friendship as a result of their common love of training. Khozhiev, on the other hand, was fired from his work because of his erratic behavior.

According to the site, “the last thing that happened was kind of the last straw,” Ambrose explained.

He said, “He was such a nice person up until he wasn’t.” “We did everything we could to alert folks that AK was no longer AK.” The MMA fighter can be seen aggressively pulling a victim to the ground, severely kicking him twice before attempting to throw a punch in a video obtained with KUAM News.