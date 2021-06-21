Following a Unesco recommendation, Liverpool’s world heritage title could be revoked.

Liverpool’s global heritage classification could be jeopardized as a result of initiatives like as the new Everton stadium, according to a report.

In 2004, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (Unesco) designated the city’s waterfront as a World Heritage Site, joining the Taj Mahal, Egypt’s Pyramids, and Canterbury Cathedral as World Heritage Sites.

However, a suggestion to remove the area from the list will be reviewed at a World Heritage Committee meeting in late July.

The Liverpool Waters plan, a program to rebuild the city’s Northern Docklands, had resulted in “severe degradation,” according to the recommendation, which was published on Monday.

It stated developments like the Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium, which was approved earlier this year as the new Everton stadium, added to the “ascertained threat of additional deterioration and loss of the property’s Outstanding Universal Value (OUV)”.

“The UK is a world leader in cultural heritage protection, and Liverpool’s World Heritage Status underlines the significant role the city has played in our nation’s history,” a government spokesman said.

“We are disappointed by this proposal and will continue to work with Unesco, Historic England, and Liverpool City Council to ensure that the World Heritage Committee is well-informed when it meets next month.”

Liverpool’s leaders have asked Unesco to postpone the judgment until they visit the city.

A letter signed by city mayor Joanne Anderson and metro mayor of the city region Steve Rotheram, chief executives of Liverpool and Everton football clubs, bishops, and Lord Michael Heseltine, who played a key role in the regeneration of Albert Dock as a Conservative cabinet minister in the 1980s, was published in The Times on Sunday.

“Liverpool, like the rest of the world, has had to spend all of its resources on coping with Covid-19, and it is currently plotting its comeback,” the statement stated.

“Removing the World Heritage designation would be a setback for those plans. And it’s a particularly unjust one.”

Since 2012, the city has been on the list of World Heritage in Danger.

div class=”sc-qQxXP”>div class=”sc-qQxXP”>div class=”sc-qQ (This is a brief piece.)