Following a truck explosion that killed over 50 people, many scooped up spilled gas to use at home.

Citizens of Cap-Hatien, a northern port city, were spotted gathering spilled gasoline from an overturned, exploding gas tanker as well as from the roadway to use at home. At least 53 people have died as a result of the explosion, which occurred on Monday.

According to Patrick Almonor, deputy mayor of Cap-Hatien, officials suspect the collision occurred because the truck was attempting to avoid hitting a motorcyclist.

This is the latest in a run of nationwide problems, which includes a gasoline shortage that has raised gas prices and forced some gas stations, schools, and other businesses to close temporarily. According to the BBC, Haiti’s fuel shortfall is due to violent gangs acquiring control of fuel distribution throughout the country.

Furthermore, the BBC said that Haiti is in the middle of a “serious economic and political crisis” following the killing of President Jovenel Moise earlier this year.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck a month after the assassination, killing almost 2,200 people and demolishing tens of thousands of dwellings.

“What our country is going through is horrific,” Dave Larose, a civil engineer in Cap-Haitien, told the Associated Press.

According to Almonor, the explosion destroyed around 20 dwellings in the area. When authorities count persons who may have died in their homes as a result of the flames, the death toll is expected to rise. At least 100 other people were hurt in the collision, according to reports.

He told BBC News that the victims he saw at the explosion site were so badly burned that they couldn’t be identified.

“What occurred was horrific,” Almonor stated. “We lost a lot of people.” Survivors raced outside and yelled as they watched the fire burn part of their neighborhood late Monday in the beachfront city of Cap-Haitien. A local hospital was overrun with injured individuals hours later, and it asked for basic supplies and extra medical personnel.

The explosion occurred as Haiti grapples with a severe fuel shortage and skyrocketing gas prices that have forced hospitals to turn away patients, forced gas stations, schools, and businesses to close temporarily, and prompted the US and Canadian governments to urge their citizens to flee while they still could.

More than 11 million people live in this country. This is a condensed version of the information.