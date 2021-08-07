Following a traffic stop, police discovered £12,000 concealed in the car.

The Merseyside Roads Policing Unit (RPU) was involved in an operation that resulted in the white automobile being stopped at Wigan’s Orrell Interchange.

A guy and a woman were taken into custody.

“Pre-emptive methods employed to halt this Lexus at Orrell Interchange,” the RPU wrote on its social media account, alongside photos of the vehicle.

“Around £12,000 in cash was discovered in the vehicle. The male and female occupants were arrested for criminal property possession, and the vehicle was seized.”

