Following a traffic stop, police discovered £10,000 in cash in the car.

After failing a roadside drug test, a 56-year-old man was discovered in his car with £10,000 in cash and Class B drugs.

Merseyside Police stopped the man from Bath in Garston on Sunday, September 19.

Police discovered more than £10,000 in cash inside the man’s car after he failed a roadside drug test.

On suspicion of drug driving, money laundering, and possession of a controlled substance, the 56-year-old was detained.

He was transferred to a Merseyside police station for questioning by detectives and is still being held.

“This was a significant arrest by our police, which has stopped suspected money laundering and drug use in our community,” Detective Inspector Jennifer Beck said.

“Our officers will continue to proactively patrol our highways in Merseyside to disrupt criminals who use our roadways to carry illegal substances and criminal assets.

“If you believe someone is using or supplying drugs near where you live, please call us so we can continue to take similar action and prevent the spread of illegal narcotics that could jeopardize lives in your area.”

If you have any suspicions that drugs are being stored or supplied in your neighborhood, please contact our social media department through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre.’ If a crime is in progress, dial 999.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.