Following a tip, the FBI searches a landfill for the remains of Jimmy Hoffa, who vanished in 1975.

The FBI surveyed a New Jersey dump after receiving a tip concerning a deathbed confession in the hopes of finding the bones of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa, according to the Associated Press.

According to Mara Schneider, a spokesperson for the FBI’s Detroit field office, the FBI secured a warrant to “perform a site survey beneath the Pulaski Skyway.” The survey was done on October 25 and 26, according to Schneider’s written statement, and the results are currently being reviewed. The probe encompassed the Newark and Detroit offices.

A new tip, just as puzzling as Hoffa’s disappearance, prompted the hunt. According to the New York Times, Frank Cappola was summoned by his father Paul Cappola on his deathbed in 2008. When he worked at the PJP Landfill in Jersey City, he allegedly told his son about his role in the 1975 crime.

In a statement released in 2019, Frank stated, “Unidentified people took Hoffa’s dead body to PJP.” They were unable to place Hoffa’s body, feet first, in a 55-gallon steel barrel acquired at PJP due to the odd posture of his body after removing him from whatever container he was in before. As a result, they threw him headfirst into the drum.” “Reveal it when the moment was perfect,” Paul advised his son. Before passing away in 2020, Frank penned and signed a detailed account of his father’s life.

Since Hoffa’s disappearance, it has been more than 45 years. On July 30, 1975, the union leader was last seen at the Machus Red Fox restaurant in Detroit. Since his disappearance, rumors and urban legends have swirled around his fate, with increased interest with the release of Martin Scorsese’s crime epic The Irishman in 2019.

There was no additional information about the survey provided. The most recent hunt for Hoffa took place in 2013.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Schneider didn’t say if anything was taken away.

“We are unable to disclose any additional information since the court sealed the affidavit in support of the search request,” Schneider said.

At the Machus Red Fox, Hoffa was scheduled to meet with reported Detroit mafia enforcer Anthony “Tony Jack” Giacalone and accused New Jersey mob member Anthony “Tony Pro” Provenzano.

In 2008, Cappola’s dying father recounted to him how Hoffa’s. This is a condensed version of the information.