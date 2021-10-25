Following a threat of funding cuts, a Florida school has ended its policy of keeping vaccinated students at home.

Following a legislative threat to withhold its financing, a private school in Florida has overturned a controversial regulation that required any student who was vaccinated against COVID-19 to remain home for 30 days.

Parents of children at Centner Academy in Miami got a letter from the school earlier this month informing them of the change. It advised families to wait until the summer to get their children vaccinated, or else the student would have to stay home for 30 days after each dosage.

However, on Friday, the school appeared to relax its restriction. In a letter acquired by WPLG-TV in South Florida, the school stated that the plan had not been implemented and that the policy would not be pursued.

According to WPLG, the school’s chief operations officer, Bianca Erickson, stated in the letter, “We end our response by stating that Centner Academy is not requesting any kid to quarantine at home due to vaccination status.”

When the policy was established, Erickson claimed the school thought it was following a state Department of Education emergency rule that enables a student to be deemed in attendance while on a “stay-home” command connected to COVID-19, according to WPLG.

The regulation was initially announced due to baseless concerns about the coronavirus’s “possible transmission or shedding onto others.”

Vaccine shedding, on the other hand, can only occur when a vaccine contains a weakened version of a live virus, which none of the COVID-19 vaccines approved by the FDA have.

Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease expert at Florida International University, slammed the policy, calling it “fantasy” and not founded on research.

According to WPLG, Florida’s Department of Education announced last week that it will examine the policy and threatened to withhold money from the private school. The school was accused of imposing a “unreasonable, unneeded, and unnecessarily demanding” policy on students, according to the agency.

According to WPLG, the letter stated, “Should our investigation reveal that your schools’ policies fail to comply with these lawful rights and obligations, understand that the action that follows—up to and including revocation of your schools’ scholarship eligibility and funding—will be both swift and decisive.”

