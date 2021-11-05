Following a terrible diagnosis, the body of a ‘brave’ Everton FC fan shut down.

A brave boy with a “great sense of humour,” according to his mother, died as a result of a rare cellular condition.

Christopher Hardman died in November of last year at the age of 17 after being diagnosed with mitochondrial disease.

According to Lancs Live, the Everton FC fanatic from Burscough had only been diagnosed with the awful cancer 18 months before.

Natalie, his bereaved mother, spoke of the life-threatening illness that claimed her ‘fun-loving’ son.

“We miss him a lot,” she said. He was the type of person who could make a room glow. He had a wonderful personality and a wonderful sense of humour, and he was always trying to make people laugh.

“If you were low, he would quickly lift your spirits. In a matter of seconds, he could wrap everyone around his little finger.” Mitochondrial disease is a condition in which the body’s cells can not produce enough energy, resulting in a wide range of symptoms and limitations.

“As soon as we got the diagnosis, we realized there was nothing further we could do for him to keep him alive,” Natalie said. We were confident that we had done everything we could for him.

“Mitochondria are your cells’ powerhouses, and Chris’ mitochondria were malfunctioning. As sufferers grow older, they require more energy to power a larger body, and as a result, things begin to malfunction.

“It first impaired Chris’ movement when he was a child, starting in his leg, then spreading to both legs, then his arms.” When he was nine, he lost his ability to walk and ended up in a wheelchair.” Chris had treatment at a variety of locations, including Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and specialist centers across the country.

Natalie and Stephen, who have another son, Ben, 21, elected to protect Chris at the outset of the first lockdown, despite the fact that it was a difficult decision.

“It was difficult in March 2020, because we didn’t know formally that Chris didn’t have much longer to live, but I sensed as a mother that he only had a few months,” she continued. I debated if sheltering him was worth it because he was missing out on activities he enjoyed.

“However, if he had caught Covid, his life would have come to an end.”

“The summary comes to an end.”