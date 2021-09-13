Following a tanker crash on a North Carolina highway, 9,000 gallons of fuel spilled; multiple people were hospitalized.

A collision in North Carolina spilled over 9,000 gallons of fossil fuels onto the road Monday morning, according to county officials. Three people have been reported hurt and have been taken to a local hospital.

According to county officials, an incident involving a petroleum tanker and a passenger automobile halted both northbound and southbound lanes of North Carolina Highway 87 between Doc Bennet Road and Sandhill Road at about 8:30 a.m. ET. The three injured people’s identities and medical conditions have not yet been revealed.

While officials have yet to say whether criminal charges will be made, who or what caused the collision, or how the accident unfolded, they have stated that roughly 9,000 gallons of gasoline were spilled onto the highway’s surrounding area as a result of the incident.

The accident occurred in Gray’s Creek, just south of Fayetteville, at the intersection of N.C. 87 and Tom Starling Road. This website attempted to contact the North Carolina Department of Public Safety State Highway Patrol Office in the area but did not receive a response.

Station 24 of the Gray’s Creek Volunteer Fire Department was the first responder on the scene. On the scene, they formed the Incident Command Post. Cumberland County Emergency Management, as well as the Vander and Cotton Volunteer Fire Departments, have all been on the scene.

Officials said the City of Fayetteville Fire Department’s Hazardous Material Team has also arrived on the scene to deal with the fuel spill. In addition, traffic was being rerouted by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The Department of Transportation was contacted for more information, but the officer on the scene did not return phone calls right away.

WRAL’s aerial camera footage appeared to reveal little or no damage to Highway 87’s real road surface. The tanker appears to have drifted off the highway and into a dirt and grass ditch close to a Shell petrol station, spilling fuel.

According to law officials, another tanker truck accident on Highway 70 in North Carolina last month spilled nearly 3,000 gallons of petroleum and killed the driver. The driver, Michael Blydenburgh, 59, of Selma, North Carolina, was killed.

