Following a stranger’s Instagram message, a 10-year-old boy is stunned by a dreadful diagnosis.

After receiving a message from a stranger on Instagram, a mother’s heart plummeted when her 10-year-old son was diagnosed with scoliosis.

Ruben Dougherty, ten, is a six-time world jiu-jitsu and kickboxing champion. On his mother Laura Dickinson’s Instagram feed, the child posts photographs and videos of his training and tournaments.

Laura, 40, received a message from a woman claiming Ruben might have scoliosis after watching the recordings.

She accepted the messages with a grain of salt, but she nevertheless took Ruben to see an osteopath.

Before the woman on Instagram vanished, Ruben was diagnosed with scoliosis, a disorder in which the spine twists and curves to one side.

Laura expressed her dissatisfaction with the diagnosis when she initially heard it.

“I was just thinking, you know, worst case scenarios, like he’s not going to be able to walk, he’s going to have an operation, he’s never going to be able to fight again,” she told The Washington Newsday. After all that effort, he’ll have to give up the fight.

“I was upset and crying to my family members. It’s the mystery. It’s something that needs to be kept an eye on. It’s not like we have any idea what we’re up against. It’s almost like a waiting game right now.”

Ruben, who began jiu-jitsu at the age of four, is fortunate that Laura received the word from his “guardian angel” at the right time.

Doctors can monitor his growth and the development of his spine so that they can intervene, possibly with a brace, to prevent his spine from bending too much.

He may continue boxing for the time being, but jiu-jitsu, with its rolling and contorting, is on hold as he awaits test results for a different condition.

Ruben became the youngest individual signed to MTK Global, the boxer management business that promotes Tyson Fury, on his ninth birthday.

“I felt extremely proud to be honest, because it just shows that someone saw how excellent he is and recognized his talent,” Laura told The Washington Newsday.

Ruben maintains his good attitude, but he is disappointed that he is currently unable to participate in the sport he enjoys.

“He was upset,” Laura told The Washington Newsday.

