Following a strange on-stage mishap, singer Olly Murs is in the hospital with a terrible leg injury.

Olly Murs has disclosed that he was sent to hospital last week and is still there, only days after starting his summer tour.

A unexpected accident during his show at Newmarket Racecourse in Suffolk left the 37-year-old with a severe leg injury.

Murs addressed to his fans on the social media platform Instagram that he had to have surgery after a leap during his performance left a fragment of his bone wedged in the back of his knee.

“I am really sorry I look like a sack of s*** this morning,” he wrote of his trauma. “But I wanted to send you a message to let you know what is going on.”

“How did Olly end up in the hospital? My left leg has recently undergone surgery.

“To all of you who came to my Newmarket show on Friday, thank you for your kind words of encouragement and for simply checking in to see if everything was well.

“It’s been a whirlwind 72 hours since the gig began to take shape.

“Basically, after my second song, a fragment of bone in my knee managed to lodge itself on the back of my knee as I leapt, thus shutting down my leg.”

The singer went on to say that he wanted the surgery done as soon as possible so that his upcoming shows in Newbury and Singleton Park could go on as planned.

He explained, “I was simply limping the whole time during the gig.”

“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. In a nutshell, I’m in, and I’ve had the surgery. Because of the Newbury gig on the 14th and Singleton Park on the 15th, I wanted to get this done as soon as possible.

“This is something I wanted to accomplish for you guys. It’ll be a different gig; I won’t be running about as much as I usually do.

“Perhaps there will be a stool available for me to sit on. However, I am unable to cancel these engagements for you. Because the energy at Newmarket on Friday was so incredible, I’m going to give it my all next week.

“It’s been a whirlwind of a 72-hour period. I honestly believed the worst, that I had injured my knee again.”

In 2019, the pop artist underwent surgery for a major knee problem. “The summary has come to an end.”