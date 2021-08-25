Following a spike in covid cases, travel officials are advising travellers to avoid Cornwall.

According to the Mirror, the popular tourist spot now has the third highest infection rate in the UK, and officials have cautioned that only people with pre-planned vacations should attend.

According to the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, the county received an extra 30,000 tourists this summer compared to previous years.

The number of cases per 100,000 persons in Cornwall has risen to 717, nearly doubling from the previous week.

According to new data, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly now have the highest rate of Covid-19 instances in the country.

“We are advising people not to come unless they have booked ahead and asked that they undergo a lateral flow test before, during, and after their stay so that people can be safe and help us manage the current spike,” Malcolm Bell, head of Visit Cornwall, told the BBC.

Tourists should spread out around Cornwall rather than congregate in popular places, according to Bell.

“There is concern, and most local residents will be happier in a week or so, when the peak season is past and an older demographic arrives since there are too many overcrowding incidents in honey pots,” he added.

“We are encouraging visitors to explore other regions of Cornwall. We have more than 300 beaches and beautiful areas that can accommodate visitors.”

Bell’s remarks come a week after the Newquay Boardmasters music event.

The festival, which took place from August 11 to 15, has been connected to 4,700 new coronavirus cases, according to reports.

“We had ten restaurant personnel – approximately half the crew – who had to isolate at the same time, and on one occasion I had seven out of nine chefs off for Covid reasons over a week,” said Martin Barlow, owner and managing director of the Budock Vean Hotel near Falmouth.

“As an owner-general manager, we all have to pitch in, so I’ve done pot wash hours, dinner service shifts, and a variety of other jobs to assist out.”

The “pingdemic,” according to Kim Conchie, chief executive of the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, has wreaked havoc on the tourist economy.

