Following a spate of homophobic attacks in Liverpool’s Pride Quarter, police are stepping up patrols.

In response to fears sparked by a spate of homophobic attacks in the city center, police will patrol Liverpool’s Pride Quarter.

As Merseyside Police strives to address an increase in disturbance, the high visibility reassurance work will be supplemented with additional support from plainclothed officers.

A series of high-profile events have provoked outrage among the region’s LGBT+ community, prompting local officials to express their worry.

A peaceful march through Liverpool’s city centre is sparked by homophobic and transphobic violence.

Today, demonstrators marched through the city center in a big protest against the violence and abuse.

Supporters held signs and placards with inscriptions such as “Gays don’t go to hell, they go to Beyoncé concerts” and “Our queer love cannot be taken, our queer pleasure cannot be taken” throughout the peaceful campaign.

The recent knifepoint assault of three guys on Bold Street, during which the victims were subjected to homophobic slurs, was particularly disturbing.

On Roe Street, three young individuals were assaulted and abused with transphobic remarks.

Merseyside Police reiterated a vow made last week to enhance patrols in the city center this afternoon.

In the next days and weeks, high visibility patrols will also patrol the Pride Quarter “to ensure everyone who intends to visit the city that they may do so securely,” according to the force.

“The incidents we have seen in the city in recent weeks have obviously provoked anger and some anxiety among those populations targeted with homophobic and transphobic abuse,” said Superintendent Sarah Kenwright.

“It’s encouraging to see so many people stand in sympathy with the victims and declare that such behavior has no place in Merseyside.

“We share that determination to ensure that everyone can enjoy themselves in this city, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

“Unfortunately, the recent rise in occurrences involving LGBT+ victims has coincided with an upsurge in criminality as lockdown limits were removed.

“But wherever people from Merseyside are being abused or attacked simply because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, we will not stand by.”

Supt Kenwright said officers would be visiting venues across the Pride Quarter and. Summary ends.