Following a sexual harassment investigation, Andrew Cuomo was hit with criminal charges in New York.

In the ongoing investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is reportedly facing criminal charges for forceful touching.

According to a clerk at the Albany Criminal Court, Cuomo was charged with a Class A misdemeanor by the local sheriff’s department.

Cuomo resigned earlier this summer after Attorney General Letitia James found in her report that he sexually harassed many women while in government, prompting several calls for his resignation, including one from Vice President Joe Biden.

More than a dozen women have come out with charges against the former governor since December 2020.

The latest developments are part of the State Assembly’s Judiciary Committee’s second probe into Cuomo’s behavior. The final report has not yet been made public.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.