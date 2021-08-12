Following a sex and gambling scandal, former K-pop star Seungri was sentenced to three years in prison.

According to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, Seungri, a former member of the K-pop boy band Big Bang who was accused of arranging sexual services for wealthy clients at the Burning Sun nightclub he owned in Seoul, has been sentenced to three years in prison on multiple charges including prostitution mediation.

According to The Associated Press, the 31-year-old, whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun, was also penalized 1.15 billion won ($989,000) by the South Korean Defense Ministry.

He was found guilty of nine offenses, including offering sex workers to foreign investors, overseas gambling, and embezzling funds from the nightclub, according to Yonhap and other local media.

“The defendant organized prostitutes for foreign investors multiple times and profited from it,” the court said.

Lee was punished by a military court in Yongin, south of Seoul, after completing his mandatory national military service in March 2020. Following the ruling on Thursday, he was brought into custody.

Lee was charged with various counts in January 2020, including providing sexual services to investors from Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong, and other countries in order to secure investment for his nightclub and other businesses from December 2015 to January 2016.

He was also found guilty of embezzling funds worth roughly 528 million won from the Seoul nightclub he owned and of gambling in Las Vegas on a regular basis between December 2013 and August 2017.

During the hearings, Lee disputed the majority of the charges. He stated that the prostitution was the fault of his business partner and that he did not travel to the United States to gamble.

Military prosecutors recommended a five-year prison sentence for Lee at a prior hearing on July 2, claiming that he has “expressed no remorse and shifted blame to others despite benefiting greatly from his crimes.”

Following the success of Big Bang, which debuted in 2006, Lee became one of the country’s biggest K-pop stars.

In February of that year, he left the band and resigned from the entertainment sector, shortly after being accused in the Burning Sun affair.

His case is part of a larger scandal involving a network of pop artists, businessmen, and police officials suspected of collaborating and enabling tax evasion, bribery, and prostitution at nightclubs throughout Seoul’s affluent Gangnam neighborhood.

Jung Joon-young, a former K-pop star, was convicted in November 2019. This is a condensed version of the information.