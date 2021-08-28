Following a “severe” crash, there was a large emergency response presence.

This afternoon, an air ambulance was dispatched to the scene of a serious road accident in Crosby.

Shortly before 1.30pm today, emergency personnel were called to the scene on Little Crosby Road (Saturday).

A huge number of police, ambulance, and fire department cars were seen approaching the site, according to witnesses.

A big emergency services presence was seen crammed into one portion of the narrow route between Crosby and Hightown, which snakes its way through open farmland.

It was a “head-on crash” on one of the corners, according to unconfirmed sources.

The incident, which involved two vehicles and occurred between Oaklands Avenue and Delph Road, shut down Little Crosby Road in both directions.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the road was closed, and an air ambulance was dispatched to the area.

The degree of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Between Crosby and Hightown, Little Crosby Road is a popular route that is utilized as an alternate to other main routes and the Formby by-pass.

