Following a serendipitous interaction with a fan, a GMB host invites the public to vote for Finding Derek at the National Television Awards.

Kate Garraway has urged people to vote for her documentary Finding Derek in the National Television Awards to honor those who have died as a result of the coronavirus and others who “fight on devastated by it.”

For her genuine glimpse into family life as her husband, former political consultant Derek Draper, spent a year in hospital being treated for the virus, the Good Morning Britain host has been nominated in the new category of authored documentary.

He and his wife, Darcey, and his children, Billy and Darcey, have since been reunited at their family home.

Garraway, 54, said she pondered skipping Thursday’s event until a woman approached her on the street and told her how the program had affected her personally.

“Have been torn about asking you to vote for our documentary #FindingDerek’s @officialntas nomination tomorrow,” she wrote. I’m quite proud of it, but I don’t think I should be asking for anything more from you. I’ve even considered whether I should attend such a glamorous occasion and neglect my family, who need me now more than ever.

“However, a complete stranger has just altered my opinion! She said, “Hope you win,” as she walked past our house. I thanked her but told her I didn’t think we’d win because there were so many good entries in the category and I hadn’t been lobbying for votes like others.

“She had a terrified expression on her face. ‘But you must,’ she insisted, ‘my sister died two weeks ago from Covid damage. Last summer, the infection had destroyed her heart. She saw your documentary and said it gave her a lot of hope.’ It shattered my heart.”

Garraway noted that she was asking the people to vote “not for me, but for the thousands who have lost their lives and livelihoods as a result of Covid,” as well as those “who continue to be affected by it.”

“Also for the millions of others who are facing horrible diagnoses of any illness, the tortuous wait for treatment as our NHS struggles to keep up with demand,” she continued.

“It would be fantastic if your vote made them feel less neglected and encouraged me to continue to fight for them. The link can be found in the bio.”

Following a, the authored documentary category was created. “The summary has come to an end.”