Following a selection claim, Diogo Jota admits to being injured for Liverpool.

Diogo Jota admits it’s difficult not to daydream about what may have been if he hadn’t been injured last season.

Last September, Liverpool completed the £41 million transfer of Jota from Wolves, which could increase to £45 million with add-ons.

The striker had an early impact for Liverpool, scoring nine goals in 17 appearances for the Reds.

However, on December 9, he suffered a knee injury while playing in a Champions League dead rubber against Midtjylland and did not return until March.

After suffering up a foot injury during his team’s 4-2 triumph over Manchester United at Old Trafford, Jota missed two more games before the season ended.

And, while Jota says he was happy to score 13 goals for the Reds last season, the injuries he sustained certainly come to mind when he thinks back on his first season with the club.

He told Liverpoolfc.com, “It always comes to your mind, but I don’t think it’s positive to start thinking [about]unpleasant things.”

“It happened, and now it’s gone. Obviously, if you tell me at the start that you have 13 goals, I might agree.

“However, after that start, you might expect a little more. It’s football, after all, and you never know what will happen next. It’s a new season, and a new beginning. I’m prepared, and the rest of the team will be as well.”

Jota is one of several attacking players in Jurgen Klopp’s side, with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino all playing key roles in Liverpool’s recent success.

But, because he can play numerous positions throughout the forward line, he believes he has an advantage over his teammates when it comes to squad selection.

“No, not really,” he replied. I always respond to this question by saying that I enjoy being on the field, regardless of position.

“However, I believe that being able to play many positions offers you an edge because management can choose you for one or the other.

“It’s beneficial for a player to have that ability – and that’s one of the qualities I’m searching for.”

