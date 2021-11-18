Following a scare from Russian space debris, ISS operations have’returned to normal.’

Following a high risk of impact from Russian space debris, NASA stated on Wednesday that the International Space Station (ISS) crew has resumed their routine tasks.

NASA and US Space Command said in a statement that they were continuing to monitor the debris cloud but that the ISS crew members were safe.

The debris field in question resulted from a Russian anti-satellite missile test that went wrong on Monday. The missile collided with a Russian satellite, resulting in “more than 1,500 pieces of trackable orbital debris and hundreds of thousands of pieces of smaller orbital debris,” according to Space Command, and might “continue to pose a hazard to activities in outer space for years to come.” Following the event, ground crews awoke the ISS crew and instructed them to close a number of hatches aboard the station, including doors dividing the US and Russian sections of the ship.

Following that, the crews of the American and Russian spacecraft were hurried into the Dragon and Soyuz spacecraft, respectively, to wait out the most dangerous debris phase. However, this only lasted two hours until the high-risk period ended.

According to NASA, the crew has been instructed to resume normal operations, and all previously closed hatches aboard the ISS have been reopened. The chances of a debris attack are small at this moment, according to the CIA, because the biggest risk occurred in the first 24 hours after the missile launch.

Despite appearing to be out of the woods, scientists continue to keep a close eye on the debris field for any signs that it may have an influence on the International Space Station. However, if this happens, there are a variety of backup plans in place.

“The crew would close hatches to the afflicted module if orbital debris struck the station and caused an air leak,” NASA warned. “Crew members would join their separate spacecraft and, if necessary, undock from the space station to return to Earth if they did not have time to close the impacted module.” The ISS will also be subjected to visual inspections to check hull integrity, according to the agency.

