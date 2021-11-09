Following a ‘Rude Awakening’ last year, bookstore workers across the United States have begun to organize.

According to the Associated Press, bookstore employees across the United States are beginning to organize in an unprecedented effort.

Since 2020, unionization has risen rapidly across a wide range of industries. However, in the publishing sector, doing so is considered unusual. According to the Associated Press, bookselling is generally associated with liberal views and a preference for knowledge over money. In reality, the anti-war bookstore Moe’s Books in Berkeley, California, has signed the first union contract for the bookstore business.

“The parties have come together after a lot of ups and downs and huge conflicts,” Moe’s Books buyer Owen Hill told the Associated Press. “We’re getting close to a deal, and both parties are bargaining honestly. I anticipate that we will vote on a new contract shortly after Thanksgiving [crossing our fingers]. I believe management realized that both sides want to keep the store running because we’re such a vital part of the community.” He also discussed why, after years of silence, the bookstore sector is gradually beginning to unionize, as well as how the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the industry.

Hill added, “I think COVID-19 was an unpleasant awakening for bookshop workers, and indeed anyone who deals with the public.” “We had no say in safe working conditions, despite the fact that we were putting our health at danger by showing up for work. To be a part of the conversation about worker safety, we had to get organized.” Workers are forming unions in places other than Moe’s Books. Other bookstores that have formed or are attempting to form unions include New York City’s Printed Matter and McNally Jackson stores, Minnesota’s Half Price Books stores, San Francisco’s Green Apple Books, Seattle’s Elliott Bay Book Company, and California’s Bookshop Santa Cruz.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Britta Larson, a shift supervisor at Half Price Books in Roseville, Minnesota, has worked there for over 12 years but has only recently considered joining a union.

“With the pandemic going on, we were all simply tired of getting fired every time we expressed issues about staffing and workload to senior management,” Larson said, noting that the personnel had been decreased when the store closed. This is a condensed version of the information.