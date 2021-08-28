Following a Royal Mail ban, TikTok postie is no longer active.

A former Royal Mail postie who became a social media sensation has been barred from creating new internet content about her job.

After starting posting videos on TikTok during the first coronavirus lockdown last year, Laura Orgill amassed over 800,000 followers.

However, according to Wales Online, she has been instructed by her employer that she is not permitted to broadcast any more videos about her work or in which she is seen wearing her Royal Mail uniform.

Laura, a Rhondda native, stated to her viewers in a new video that has been viewed over 370,000 times that Royal Mail took the decision after her posts began to receive negative attention and complaints.

“Unfortunately, moving forward, Royal Mail has ruled that I am no longer allowed to post in my uniform or discuss anything related to Royal Mail,” she stated.

“Unfortunately, the more I grew on here, the more I am going to have people who don’t like me,” she said, “and it isn’t fair on Royal Mail for people to just be phoning up, having hundreds of complaints about me day in, day out, over nothing.”

Laura, dubbed the “TikTok postie,” was initially backed in her social media endeavors by Royal Mail, which even featured her in a video on its careers Facebook page.

However, a video from earlier this year in which she humorously claimed to give a house only seconds to come and pick up a package went viral and garnered unfavorable attention.

Laura expressed her sadness over the end of the “TikTok postie,” but noted that she will continue to post stuff on the platform as herself.

“While we would not comment on any person, Royal Mail runs a clear policy with regards to posting under the Royal Mail brand on social media,” Royal Mail responded when contacted for comment.