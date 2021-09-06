Following a request from her teenage daughter, Mum considers herself to be the “worst mother in the world.”

The mother asked other parents on Mumsnet’s popular Am I Being Unreasonable [AIBU] forum if they thought she was being unreasonable in expecting her child to contribute with household expenditures.

Her 16-year-old daughter, she said, remains at home and works as an apprentice, earning £14.5k per year.

The teenager, who will turn 17 in October, has been asked to donate £50 per week to help with food and utility bills, as well as her iPhone X, which her mother is currently financing.

“[AIBU] To expect my almost 17-year-old to pay board?” the mother asked in her article. She went on to say, “DD [dear daughter]will turn 17 at the end of October.” She started an apprenticeship this summer and now earns £14.5k per year.

The narrator notes, “She has no additional outgoings besides purchasing herself lunch every day (which she does not HAVE to do because there is food available to take from home).”

“I’ve asked her to contribute £50 per week to the household in exchange for all food, laundry, and hot water, as well as lifts to wherever she wants, pretty much whenever she wants them, a lift to and from work each day (we don’t live on a bus route), and other regular things.”

She said, “Well, she’s made me feel like the worst mother in the world for asking.” We’ve lost her child benefit, and I expect her father to stop paying maintenance as well (not that his £17 a week makes much of a difference, to be honest), but our outgoings have stayed the same or increased.

"On top of that, I've asked her to pay her own phone bill. She was given a brand new iPhone X in July on the condition that she pay the bill. We haven't received a single penny yet, but it's attached to."