Following a petition, Everton supporters confirm the club’s growth and answer Irish supporters’ worries.

The club’s retail partner, along with kit manufacturer hummel, have posted a Q&A on the club’s official website to address a number of challenges and new projects in the coming years.

One of them concerns distribution in the Republic of Ireland, with supporters recently creating a petition to express their dissatisfaction with the club’s clothing not being available in retailers across the country.

However, Danny Downs, Fanatics’ UK General Manager, has addressed the matter and confirmed that a deal will be reached before the start of next season.

“We’ve heard the demand of fans in Ireland, and we’ve been in talks with a prominent national sports retailer about how we can get a lot more Everton merchandise into their stores,” he said.

“Due to a variety of complicated political concerns on both sides of the Irish Sea, that may not happen right away, but it will be in place for next season.”

” We are, however, working really hard to get as much merchandise into their hands as possible in the near future, as we know how essential it is for our Irish Evertonians.

“Of course, it applies to Northern Ireland fans as well, and we’re now working on something that we hope they’ll love. More information will be available in the coming months, and we will share it with everyone as soon as possible.”

The club’s plans to grow into North and South America, following an enhanced presence on the continents throughout the summer, were also discussed during the Q&A session.

Everton participated in the Florida Cup during pre-season and held a number of events in the United States in addition to their performances there.

And Fanatics has explained what supporters in the United States may expect next.

Downs continued, “We have definitely seen the spark light over the Atlantic with the club’s efforts in North and South America.” Fanatics is a global company, but our roots are in the United States, so we have a natural advantage in the North American market.

“We’re about to launch.”

