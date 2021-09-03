Following a number of failures, the care service was placed under special measures.

Inspectors have slammed a care provider for major flaws that put the safety of vulnerable people in jeopardy.

At the time of the Care Quality Commission’s (CQC) inspection in June, Connected Health Plus, headquartered on Lugsdale Road in Widnes, offered personal care to 163 people in their own homes.

Inspectors, however, have placed the program under special measures after deeming it insufficient, citing many flaws such as missed house calls, medication management issues, and a lack of leadership and governance systems.

“The majority of the problems identified by the CQC have already been rectified with continual improvement key to our action,” a Connected Health Plus spokeswoman stated.

“During our inspection of Connected Health Plus in Widnes, we were concerned to find people were not receiving the safe and timely treatment they deserve,” said Hayley Moore, the CQC’s head of adult social care inspection.

“There was a lot of call crowding, which meant that personnel were scheduled to do many house calls at the same time, and there was no time for travel.

“Because of the provider’s call-cramming strategy, it was unavoidable that people’s care needs would not be met securely and effectively, if at all.”

This strategy had major ramifications.

“Inspectors were told that employees were frequently late or entirely missed calls, putting people in danger,” Ms Moore continued.

“We were also disturbed to discover a number of safeguarding concerns that had not been disclosed to us and no evidence that any action had been taken to examine these issues,” says the report.

“We discovered that patients were not receiving their medications in a safe and prescribed manner. The supplier lacked clarity and awareness of people’s particular prescription needs, potentially putting them at risk.”

“The service has been placed in special measures, which means we will keep it under scrutiny and will re-inspect it within six months to see whether the important improvements needed have been achieved and embedded,” the CQC official stated.

“If there haven’t been enough improvements by then, we’ll take enforcement.”

