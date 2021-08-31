Following a miscarriage, Meghan Markle felt Baby Lili was “really a Blessing From God”—Book.

According to a biography, Meghan Markle thought her daughter Lilibet was a “gift from God” following a miscarriage that caused her “nearly unimaginable anguish.”

In July of last year, just over a year after giving birth to son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, the Duchess of Sussex miscarried.

She didn’t tell anybody about it until November, when she wrote an essay for the New York Times in which she detailed “seeing my husband’s heart collapse as he tried to grasp the shattered parts of mine.”

However, she was secretly pregnant again at the time, with Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on June 4th.

Finding Freedom, Meghan and Harry’s biography, highlights their joy at the pregnancy, but also claims that they first kept the news a secret. On the anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, August 31, the book, which was first published last year, has been re-released in paperback with a new epilogue.

“She [Meghan] felt it was definitely a blessing from God,” a friend of the couple told the writers. This time, however, they took extra precautions not to tell anyone. It wasn’t until the last few months of the year that they both began to feel more at ease.”

“Their happy news would remain secret until Meghan was well into her second trimester, finally sharing their joy to the world on February 14—poignantly, the same day British newspapers had announced Diana’s pregnancy with Prince Harry—alongside a photo they took on the grounds of their Montecito home,” co-authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write.

Meghan and Prince Harry were photographed by paparazzi while attending a medical checkup about their loss, according to the book.

“Paparazzi culture in the United States created a new threat,” according to Finding Freedom. The couple was upset when they discovered a photographer had been warned of their presence during a July 11 exit from a Beverly Hills medical institution.

“With a dozen images of the disguised couple stepping into a Cadillac SUV, what should have been a highly personal moment rapidly became the top story on the Daily Mail Online.

“The piece slammed their attire and remarked on their “gas-guzzling” vehicle choice.”

