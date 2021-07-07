Following a Met Office weather warning, dog owners are being warned to exercise additional caution due to a potentially fatal virus.

As incidences of the deadly parasite spread across the UK, a veterinary practice in Middlesbrough has warned local pet owners to ensure their four-legged pals are vaccinated against lungworm.

The recent weather has exacerbated the peak months for lungworm infections and cases of clinical disease, which are normally July, August, and early September.

While there have been downpours in certain parts of Merseyside in recent weeks, the weather has stayed mild, with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning for thunderstorms last weekend.

The recent wet weather may have exacerbated the problem of Angiostrongylus vasorum infection, sometimes known as lungworm.

It dwells among slugs and snails and, if left untreated, can be exceedingly hazardous to dogs.

White Cross Vets in Coulby Newham’s Rob Reid said to TeessideLive: “Lungworm is transmitted to dogs by the consumption of slugs and snails, as well as licking at their slime trails, which may be found in puddles, grass, and shrubbery, as well as in water bowls and toys left outside.

“The situation gets worse in rainy and warm weather, when slug and snail activity naturally increases, as we’ve seen this year.

“We also know that during the lockdown, the UK’s dog population increased, which is likely to be contributing to an increase in lungworm infections, especially given it is most frequent in puppies due to their curious nature.”

“Crucially, lungworm is far easier to prevent than to cure, and treating infected pets can lead to catastrophic complications,” he noted.

“As a reason, it’s very crucial for dog owners to treat their pets for lungworm on a monthly basis.

“There are no over-the-counter lungworm prevention medicines available from pet stores, so dog owners should see their local veterinary office and double-check that any treatments they are currently providing their dog protects against lungworm.”

The parasite, contrary to its name, travels throughout the body but prefers to reside in the heart or main blood veins.

Symptoms vary, but typically include a modest increase in. The summary comes to a close.