Following a message to the restaurant’s employees, a 4-year-old boy embarrasses his father.

When the wait staff came over to collect the bill, a young youngster left his father red-faced.

According to Edinburgh Live, the family dined at the Woodland Creatures Bar and Restaurant in Leith.

Employees were in fits of laughter when they discovered a message left by a four-year-old boy, who had given a little too much information regarding his father’s whereabouts earlier in the meal.

“Dad’s doing a jobby,” stated the note.

The family had all had vegan roasts at the eateries, and one of the waitresses expressed surprise when the message was uncovered.

“I served them and discovered the amazingly legible note from the small boy just as they were leaving,” Carlos explained.

“Just before they departed, Daddy was in the bathroom.”

A photo of the bill with the amusing phrase was posted on social media, with people laughing out loud.

“Doing this to you next time we’re out,” one person joked to a friend.

“I’m floored,” remarked another.

“I wish I could write as well as that,” said a third.