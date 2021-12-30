Following a mass street brawl that resulted in a road closure, a major inquiry was launched.

An early morning street brawl resulted in the closure of a town center roadway and the arrest of two people.

Merseyside Police said that they were dispatched in response to complaints of a brawl in Prescot.

Atherton Street, which is just off the main A57, has been closed for several hours while forensic officials investigate the site.

In white suits, forensic investigators were spotted crouching on the sidewalk, laying evidence marker points on the ground.

They were also photographed photographing various portions of the pavement and road and delivering evidence to scientific support vans stationed at the end of the road.

Affray and possession of an offensive weapon have been charged against two men in their 30s.

Merseyside Police stated in a statement: “We can confirm that officers are in Prescot town centre today, Thursday, December 30, in response to complaints of a disturbance involving a group of persons.

“Officers were dispatched to Atherton Street shortly before 7 a.m. after receiving allegations of fighting.

“An investigation is underway, with surveillance cameras and house-to-house inquiries being conducted to see whether anyone has been wounded.

Two men, both in their 30s, have been arrested and are being held on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.”

Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police through Twitter (@MerPolCC) or Crimestoppers UK (0800 555 111).