Following a mass shooting in the United Kingdom, gun applicants will be subjected to a social media check.

According to a BBC story on Monday, the UK government has urged police to begin checking the social media accounts of persons applying for gun licenses after the country’s worst mass shooting since 2010.

According to the BBC, the UK’s Home Office department is preparing new instructions for police in relation to gun application decisions, which will include advise on how to examine social media accounts for anyone seeking to own a rifle or shotgun. According to reports, the new guidance will also apply to the revision of current permissions.

Jake Davison, 22, shot and killed five people in the town of Plymouth in southwest England on Thursday, including his mother and a three-year-old girl. He also committed suicide in the country’s largest mass shooting in more than a decade.

Davison’s social media activity revealed that he was a staunch supporter of right-wing politics and former US President Donald Trump. On his accounts, he allegedly displayed misogynistic attitudes as well as an interest in guns and violent video games.

Davison’s firearms license had been revoked in December 2020 following an assault allegation in September, but it had been restored in July. At the same moment, his gun was returned to him. Davison’s license and firearm were returned to him by the Devon and Cornwall Police, according to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

According to the BBC, the government is working on guns license application standards that will apply to all 43 police forces in England and Wales. Police forces in England and Wales have been instructed to review current practices involving licensing checks and reexamine any existing licenses that may require additional examination while the plan is being drafted.

In recent years, the United Kingdom has attempted to resolve flaws with the gun license and ownership procedure. The government handed over additional power to the Home Secretary in 2017 in regards to licensing recommendations after Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary said it found difficulties with several police forces in how they accepted applications in 2015.

In 2019, the Home Office advised that police verify applicants’ social media profiles before giving permits.

