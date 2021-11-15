Following a major car accident, a man loses his memory every 6 hours.

A man who sustained a catastrophic brain damage in a vehicle accident six years ago loses memory every six hours and, if he doesn’t keep track of people and locations, forgets them altogether.

Daniel Schmidt said in a video called ‘Living without Memory,’ that he discovered from his notes that he was heading to meet his sister when the tragedy happened six years ago, according to India Times.

“I was driving on the highway. There was a traffic bottleneck, and I was the last person to be stuck in it. I was sitting there when a car pulled up alongside me, a large seven-seater with a young family inside, and the driver was completely oblivious to the traffic jam “he stated