Following a life sentence for murder, Robert Durst is on a ventilator with COVID, according to his lawyer.

Robert Durst, a real estate heir who was condemned to life in prison for murder on Thursday, has been put on a COVID-19 ventilator, according to his lawyers.

During the sentencing hearing, his attorney, Dick DeGuerin, told the Los Angeles Times that his client was in “extremely terrible condition.” “He appeared to be in worse shape than I’d ever seen him, and I was really concerned for his safety,” DeGuerin told the newspaper.

Durst had contracted the ailment, according to DeGuerin, who confirmed it in an email to The Washington Newsday. “That’s all the medical data I’m willing to divulge. I was worried about his health in court on Thursday since he was having trouble breathing and speaking “DeGuerin penned the piece.

DeGuerin also stated that he will be tested for the virus on Saturday.

DeGuerin told NBC News that he thought Durst had been vaccinated, but that he didn’t know if he had gotten a booster dose.

On October 14, about a month after a jury convicted him guilty of murdering Susan Berman, Durst, 78, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release.

Durst wasn’t in the room when he was first convicted a month before because he had been exposed to someone who had gotten the illness, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In June, he was also admitted to the hospital for an unidentified health problem. Durst was sentenced five months after his trial was reopened after being postponed for over a year because to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The New York Times reported on Saturday that it’s unknown whether anyone else “connected” with Thursday’s sentencing hearing, which drew dozens of people, has tested positive for the virus.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by the Washington Newsday for more information on the matter. “Per HIPAA restrictions, we cannot confirm that information,” a spokeswoman responded. During the trial, prosecutors said that Durst shot Berman, a close friend, in order to keep her from implicating him in the 1982 disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen McCormack Durst.

Berman was discovered dead in Beverly Hills one hour before her scheduled police interview.

Durst was sentenced despite the fact that prosecutors in New York are apparently planning to charge him with the murder of his ex-wife.

