Following a health update, Davina McCall’s followers advise her to ‘take it easy.’

Fans have advised Davina McCall to “take it easy” after she delivered a health update.

After sharing a snapshot of a swollen foot on her Instagram stories yesterday, the 54-year-old presenter prompted alarm among her fans.

Davina has resorted to social media to explain how the event happened when she was out walking her dog.

She released a video from her bed while recovering, assuring fans that the terrible injury would not necessitate surgery.

Davina explained: “I figured I’d better give a little background about my foot.

She went on to say: “I thought I’d race down these three steps while walking the dog the other day.

“I suppose I tripped on a root, and oh my god, it aches like hell.”

She continued, ” “My foot is twisted, but I am unable to stretch it upwards.

“I’m able to bear some weight. They believe it is a small fracture or a chip from a small bone in my foot.

“There will be some physio, but no cast is required. Elevation, a smidgeon of chill, and just take it slow. For the next few weeks, there will be no disco dancing.” Fans and followers expressed their concern in the comments section, wishing Davina the best of luck in her recovery.

“Oliver” stated: “Davina, I’m really sorry. Please take your time, put your foot up, and relax.” “Superwoman, get well soon,” Tracey said. Claudia had this to say: “Oh, wow. I wish you a speedy recovery.” Rachel made the following comment: “In no time, I’m sure you’ll be jumping around! Get well as quickly as possible.”