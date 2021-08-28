Following a government update, Tui has canceled flights to countries on the Amber List.

Following a change in government guidance, Tui has canceled all flights to the amber list country of Jamaica.

According to Birmingham Live, the Foreign Office has warned against all but essential travel to Jamaica, and Tui has been forced to cancel vacations and flights to the country.

“Due to the latest travel warning from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office advising against all but essential travel to Jamaica, TUI UK has cancelled all trips to Jamaica until Saturday 11th September 2021,” the company said on its website.

“Customers who are currently on vacation in Jamaica can extend their stay and fly back to the UK on their scheduled trip.

“Customers will be called in order of departure date to discuss their options, which include switching to a different vacation with a bonus or canceling and receiving a full refund.

“We appreciate our consumers’ patience and understanding,” says the company.

On Saturday morning, the FCDO modified the travel advisory, just days after the travel lists were changed.

Jamaica is still on the amber list, which means that British tourists should be permitted to visit the nation.

The FCDO, on the other hand, has advised against all but essential travel, implying that British tourists should avoid visiting the nation. This is similar to the advice given to red-list countries.

It’s unclear whether any other airlines have canceled flights to the nation.

Tim White, a travel expert and journalist, announced the changes on Twitter this morning, implying that flights to the country may be canceled.

“Saturday’s #Coronavirus megathread kicks off with some shocking news this morning,” he stated. Dominic Raab appears to have asked Grant Shapps, “How did you not red list #Jamaica?”

“The FCDO is now advising against visiting the island.”

In Jamaica, 19 infections are on the rise, with 630 new cases reported per day on average.

Since the outbreak began, the country has seen 64,899 illnesses and 1,465 deaths caused by the coronavirus.

So far, Jamaica has given out at least 496,976 doses of COVID vaccination. Assuming that each person requires two doses, that would be enough to vaccinate around 8.4% of the country’s population.