Following a government announcement, Liverpool John Moores University has decided to postpone student graduations.

Graduation ceremonies at Liverpool John Moores University have been postponed until the summer.

Because the university is following the latest government recommendations, those graduating in July 2021 will not have a ceremony.

Boris Johnson indicated that there will be a four-week delay in easing restrictions, prompting the decision.

READ MORE: Mum, 59, used boiling water and sugar to murder her 81-year-old husband.

A statement on Liverpool John Moores’ social media channels broke the news to students.

Professor Ian G Campbell, vice-Chancellor and chief executive, said, “It is with great sadness that we will have to postpone graduation as a result of the recent government news about the lifting of restrictions and the need to minimize travel.”

“I want you to know how disappointed I am for the students, their friends, and their families.”

“This was not an easy decision to make, and there has been much grief involved, but I hope you can understand.”

“We are committed to giving our children the celebration they deserve, and we will focus on holding ceremonies only when it is safe to do so.”

READ MORE: An 11-year-old schoolgirl dies unexpectedly at her Merseyside house

Those individually affected by the postponed ceremonies will be contacted in writing, according to the article.

The university’s online representatives indicate that replacement arrangements would be created “as soon as we are able to do so.”

Winter graduation ceremonies for the graduating class of 2020 (planned for January 2021), as well as qualified winter graduates from the class of 2021, are currently set for January 2022.

More information is available at LJMU’s website.