Following a funding threat, the school board passes a code to punish teachers who use critical race theory.

After a board of commissioners threatened to withhold $7.9 million in funding, a North Carolina school board established a policy that will penalise teachers who speak critical race theory in class.

On Friday, the Johnston County Board of Education passed an amended Code of Ethics policy that establishes rigorous guidelines for how history and racism can be taught in classrooms. Teachers may now be fired for “undermining” fundamental American documents such as the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution, failing to identify historical personalities as heroes, or presenting racism as a permanent feature of American life.

The new code of conduct states, “No student or staff member shall be subjected to the assumption that racism is a permanent component of American life.” “No race, gender, religion, ethnicity, social class, or other identifying group will be valued unequally.”

“All persons who contributed to American Society will be honored and presented as reformists, innovators, and heroes of our culture,” according to the new law.

With over 37,000 students, Johnston County is North Carolina’s seventh-largest school system.

The regulation was established when the Johnson County Board of Commissioners, which is made up entirely of Republicans, threatened to withhold school money unless the law was passed. According to The News & Observer, the proposal for a new policy emerged after critics accused teachers of incorporating portions of Critical Race Theory into their teachings or portraying an overly negative perspective of American history.

Critical Race Theory (CRT) was created in the 1980s as a teaching approach for describing how race, class, gender, and sexuality influence American culture. According to The New York Times, the viewpoint maintains that systematic racism is a part of our country’s past and accepts that racial imbalances have remained in the United States despite civil rights gains.

Republicans have pushed to restrict how history and racism are taught in schools at both the state and national levels, and the theory has recently been a hot topic among them. Last month, Democratic Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina vetoed a bill opposing Critical Race Theory that had been enacted by Republican lawmakers, calling it “conspiracy-laden.”

"The focus of the legislature should be on supporting teachers, assisting students in regaining lost knowledge, and investing in our public schools. This bill, on the other hand, promotes premeditated, conspiracy-laden politics.