Following a fresh post from Mohamed Salah’s agent, Liverpool supporters have a contract speculation.

Ramy Abbas Issa, Mohamed Salah’s agent, gave another message to Liverpool fans last night, suggesting that a new contract for the talismanic attacker could be imminent.

Salah’s agent sent FSG, the Reds’ owners, a not-so-cryptic message on Saturday, tweeting “I hope they’re watching” just as his client scored his first goal of the season against Norwich.

Issa’s social media was once again focused on Liverpool’s number 11 on Tuesday night.

The agent shot a photo of an autographed Salah shirt with a poster of the Egyptian celebrating for the club, captioned “The Wonder.”

After his outstanding performance over the weekend, many fans dubbed Salah a “five-season wonder.”

And Liverpool fans reacted favourably to the latest job posting for his agent, with the club reportedly in talks to make the 29-year-old the highest-paid player in club history.

The initial tweet over the weekend was interpreted as implying that a deal was still a long way off.

However, some Liverpool fans speculated that a photo of signed Salah memorabilia could indicate that the Egyptian is close to signing a new long-term contract at Anfield.

This summer, FSG and sporting director Michael Edwards have already signed new contracts with Alisson Becker, Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Fabinho, as they aim to secure the core of Jurgen Klopp’s successful team.

Salah would be one of a number of players with just two years left on their contracts, with Jordan Henderson apparently close to agreeing to a three-year extension with the option of a fourth season.

Liverpool are seeking to stave off any early interest in their star forward in order to avoid him approaching the final year of his contract, for reasons best highlighted by Gini Wijnaldum.

Liverpool fans will be hoping to break their habit of checking the latest updates from Salah’s representative shortly and look forward to the club announcing that Salah has committed his future to the club.