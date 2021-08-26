Following a food tampering arrest, Tesco, Waitrose, and Sainsbury’s stores in London were forced to close.

According to a council, a man was arrested on suspicion of contaminating food with a syringe at three supermarkets in west London.

Officers were summoned just before 8 p.m. by Hammersmith & Fulham Council after a man was reported to be yelling insults at individuals on the street.

He is accused of going to three supermarkets in Fulham Palace Road, including Tesco, Waitrose, and Sainsbury’s, and injecting goods with a number of syringes.

The man was arrested and charged with attempting to cause public injury or anxiety.

Supermarkets have been shut down, and crime scenes have been set up.

According to the council, processed meat and microwaveable products are likely to be affected.

It’s unclear how many things were affected or with what material at this time.

On Wednesday evening, Hammersmith and Fulham Council published a “emergency alert” message on its social media pages.

“Members of the public are encouraged to dispose of any food items purchased from these supermarkets this evening as a precaution,” it warned.

“The Environmental Health team at H&F Council is now working with the impacted grocery branches.”

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police has been contacted for comment.