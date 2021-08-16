Following a FIFA rule change, Liverpool could lose four crucial players next month.

As a big club-versus-country dilemma develops, Liverpool could be without Mohamed Salah and the Brazilian three of Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino, and Fabinho for a number of critical games in the coming weeks.

FIFA eliminated the temporary exemption rule earlier this year, which allowed clubs to prevent players from being released for international duty if travel restrictions were applied or if a required quarantine or self-isolation period of at least five days was enforced upon their return.

Alisson, Firmino, and Fabinho have all been called up for Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers against Chile, Argentina, and Peru, which will take place next month.

With the final game against Peru scheduled for 1.30 a.m. UK time on Friday, September 10, there were already concerns that the trio would not be back in time for Liverpool’s 4.30 p.m. match against Leeds United on Sunday, September 12.

However, it has now been revealed that, in the worst-case scenario, Jurgen Klopp could be without his Brazilian contingent for a number of games as a result of FIFA reverting to their regular ruling of clubs being forced to release players for national team duty, as well as current UK Government travel restrictions.

Brazil is currently on the government’s red list, which means that anyone travelling from the nation will have to stay in a hotel for ten days.

That means Alisson, Firmino, and Fabinho will miss not only Liverpool’s match against Leeds United, but also their first Champions League group match and the home match against Crystal Palace on September 18, as well as the League Cup third round.

Salah, meantime, has been named in Egypt’s World Cup qualifying squad for the next matches against Angola and Gabon.

The first match is in Egypt, which, like Brazil, is on the travel blacklist. This means Salah will have to stay in a hotel quarantine upon his return, but due to Egypt’s previous ties, he may be fit for the Champions League start.

In October, both Brazil and Egypt will play two more games. If the existing limits are maintained, any Liverpool players called up might miss the trip to Watford, the third Champions League group game, and possibly even the trip to Manchester. “The summary has come to an end.”