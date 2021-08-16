Following a FIFA rule change, Everton will be without Richarlison for two Premier League games.

The 23-year-old was nominated to Brazil’s roster for their forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Chile, Argentina, and Peru just a few weeks ago.

FIFA, on the other hand, eliminated the temporary exemption provision that allowed clubs to prohibit players from being released for international service earlier this year.

If a player’s return from an international match is subjected to travel restrictions or a mandatory period of quarantine or self-isolation of at least five days, the ruling was implemented.

However, as reported by The Washington Newsday on Monday morning, the ruling has now reverted to its earlier position prior to the outbreak.

Richarlison would now be forced to quarantine upon his return to the UK due to current UK Government travel restrictions.

Brazil is currently on the government’s “red list,” which means that anyone travelling from the nation will be quarantined in a hotel for ten days.

Richarlison will miss his side’s games against Burnley and Aston Villa owing to quarantining, as Brazil’s final match against Peru isn’t until 1.30am UK time on Friday, September 10.

Richarlison would miss the game against West Ham and, depending on when he returned to the UK, maybe the match against his previous club Watford if the restrictions remained the same in October.

The regulation change is expected to have an impact on a number of other Premier League clubs.

Richarlison played a key role in Everton’s 1-0 triumph over Southampton on the opening day of the season at Goodison Park.

After Abdoulaye Doucoure had put the Blues ahead, the winger wiped out Adam Armstrong’s equalizer before crossing for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to make it 3-1.