Following a dismal report, Wirral Council is slated to suspend £5 million in bank funding and hold fewer elections.

After a recent study slammed the local authority, Wirral Council is expected to abandon plans to establish a new bank, develop new financial plans, and change the way it conducts elections.

After a stinging government assessment indicated the struggling authority is near to financial collapse, Wirral Council was instructed to consider closing libraries, leisure centres, and golf clubs, as well as selling Wallasey and Birkenhead Town Halls.

Two papers, one on finance by the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) and the other on governance by Ada Burns, were depressing to read.

The papers contain harsh criticism of elected councillors and officers, claiming that the ‘prevailing culture’ at the council previous to the epidemic had been to avoid difficult financial decisions, resulting in a major reduction in the council’s emergency reserves in recent years.

The inspections came after Wirral Council requested special financial assistance from the government in the amount of more than £10 million in order to balance its budget.

After receiving further government assistance to help cope with the impact from the Covid-19 outbreak, it has decreased its request to £7.2 million, although the situation remains extremely critical for the local authority.

Policy and Resources, the council’s most powerful cross-party committee, convened tonight to consider how the authority should respond to the findings.

Except for the Lib Dem leader, Cllr Phil Gilchrist, all members agreed on a series of answers, which included developing new financial plans to assist the council balance its accounts, lowering the number of election periods, and postponing plans to deposit £5 million into a community bank.

This agenda would require the council to change future budgets in order to increase its reserves, leaving less money for services such as recreation centers.

It also means the council will go from a format in which a third of councillors are up for election three times every four years to a ‘all out’ model in which every seat is up for election once every four years.

