Following a diplomatic crisis, Biden and Macron will meet to re-establish France-US ties.

Presidents Joe Biden of the United States and Emmanuel Macron of France met today for the first time since the two NATO allies were embroiled in a diplomatic spat over the United States’ decision to sell submarines to Australia, which violated a previous agreement between the two countries.

After that, France recalled its ambassadors from the United States and cancelled a gala at its embassy to commemorate the Franco-American partnership. According to The Guardian, France felt “duped by the contract” and lost billions as a result of the cancellation of the $90 billion Australian purchase.

Biden and Macron “shared warm words” and “friendly body language” during their encounter, according to Reuters. However, the French president stopped short of declaring the relationship restored outright, stating that trust would have to be re-established.

“Trust is similar to love: declarations are nice, but proof is better,” Macron added. “What counts most right now is what we’ll do together in the future weeks, months, and years.” Since the initial breach, the Biden administration has taken a number of attempts to mend the relationship. They talked about security cooperation in Africa, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific last week. Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently visited Paris to strengthen communication, and Vice President Kamala Harris is planning a trip to the city in November.

With the relationship seemed to be on the upswing, the two were able to talk about their common national security concerns. Russia, China, oil, and nuclear issues were among the topics discussed, according to a senior Biden administration official.

“It was a pretty meaty serious conversation,” the person added, “but I would say broad-ranging and strategic.” “At this time, I don’t think there’s any feeling that there’s some kind of fundamental rupture in the relationship.” Biden and Macron will attend the Group of 20 (G20) world leaders’ summit on Saturday. The world’s leading economies are anticipated to debate topics such as global supply chains, energy costs, and climate change during this gathering. The latter is expected to be one of the most pressing concerns during the summit, and one that France and the United States will work together to address.

“We will continue to confront the climate crisis promptly, including by supporting the goals of (the United Nations Climate Change Conference.)” This is a condensed version of the information.