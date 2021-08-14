Following a day of unrest in the Wirral coastal town, the police have launched a blitz.

After reports of multiple instances this afternoon, police are cracking down on anti-social behavior in a famous Wirral seaside resort.

Merseyside Police have imposed a dispersal zone across swaths of New Brighton from 8 p.m. tonight to midnight on Monday, August 16.

Portland Street, Warren Drive, Ennerdale Road, Mount Road, Mount Pleasant Road, Magazine Lane, Magazines Promenade, Tower Promenade, Marine Promenade, Perch Rock, and Kings Parade are all affected by the dispersal zone.

“We have created a Dispersal Zone in New Brighton today, Saturday, 14 August, following reports of anti-social behavior in the area this afternoon,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“The order will be in effect from 8 p.m. today until midnight on Monday, August 16th, and officers will be stationed in the area to maintain a visible presence and respond to any occurrences.

“The order is made under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour and Policing Act 2014, which allows police officers and police community support traffic officers to order people they suspect of causing or likely to cause crime, nuisance, or anti-social behavior to leave a designated area and not return for up to 48 hours.

“Officers have the authority under the law to seize any object used in the commission of anti-social behavior.”

If someone who was previously told to leave the area returns while the dispersion zone is in effect, they are breaking the law and could be arrested.

“We are acutely aware of the huge impact that anti-social behavior can have on individuals and communities, and we will be targeting anyone we suspect of being involved in this type of behavior in the area,” said Community Policing Sgt Alan McKeon.

“The dispersal zone offers us the tools we need to deal with people effectively, and I would encourage anyone in the area who has information about this type of anti-social behavior to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You can also get updates and guidance by following @WirralPolice on Twitter and Facebook.”

"Whenever a crime is in progress, dial 999.