Following a crash along the M62, a woman in her twenties was brought to the hospital.

Following a crash along the M62 early this afternoon, paramedics transported a woman to the hospital.

At 12.31 a.m., Cheshire Police received a call of a two-vehicle crash on Watkinson Way in Widnes.

Emergency personnel rushed to the site and treated an injured woman in her twenties.

She was carried to the hospital with non-major trauma injuries, according to North West Ambulance Service.

The cars involved in the incident were a blue Ford Fiesta and a grey Kia Rio, according to police.

Following the accident, traffic on the A557 Watkinson Way Southbound at B5419 Wilmere Lane was partially halted, according to the AA website.

All vehicles have been evacuated, and traffic is moving freely again, according to Cheshire Police.

