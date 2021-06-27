Following a court ruling, Deliveroo founder Shu and Amazon will receive a windfall of £70 million in stock.

Deliveroo’s CEO saw his income soar by nearly £25 million after the company’s riders were dealt a setback in their campaign for collective bargaining rights.

The people who deliver the company’s food are not workers, according to the Court of Appeal. This implies they don’t have the right to bargain collectively for better salary or working conditions.

Deliveroo’s investors benefited from their failure. It sparked a meteoric rise in the company’s stock, which had been suffering since its IPO in March.

Will Shu, Deliveroo’s founder and CEO, owns about 6.4 percent of the company, and the value of each of his almost 116 million shares increased by as much as 21.5p as a result of the decision.

On Thursday, he added £24.9 million to his fortune, primarily as a result of the justices’ ruling.

After purchasing a major stake in Deliveroo in May 2019, Amazon became the company’s largest stakeholder.

The value of its stock increased by £46.3 million on Thursday.

The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB) was not entitled to negotiate on behalf of Deliveroo’s delivery riders, according to the judge.

Deliveroo maintains that its employees are self-employed and hence do not qualify for the perks that corporations must provide to full-time employees.

Despite the increase in the company’s share price, it is still worth a fraction of what its founders hoped when they floated the company in London.

Despite its growth, Deliveroo is still only valued £5 billion, compared to £7.6 billion when its shares first began trading in London.